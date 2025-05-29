Dangote Splashes N11bn Worth Of Cash, Gifts, Vehicles On Distributors

Share

For their continued loyalty and patronage, Dangote Cement Plc has rewarded its distributors and customers with various choice gift items and cash worth N11 billion.

At the 2025 edition of its Customers Awards & Gala Nite held in Lagos, a premium celebration dedicated to recognising and rewarding its highest-performing distributors, with the theme ‘Let’s Acceler8’, the cement giant rewarded its distributors with gift items comprising several CNG trucks, containers filled with products, and cash valued at over N11 billion.

Welcoming customers of the company to the distributors’ award ceremony, Chairman of Dangote Cement / President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, commended the distributors for their unwavering commitment and resilience “in driving our business forward, even amidst economic challenges.”

He lauded “their perseverance and determination in ensuring our products remain available in the market. Thanks to your efforts, we have secured over 57 per cent of the market share, and we encourage you to continue pushing for more growth.”

Dangote noted that “this year’s theme serves as a rallying call for unity and collective growth as we strive for unmatched market leadership in 2025. This theme reflects the strength of our partnership with valued customers, which continues to drive the success of Dangote Cement.”

Share