Dangote Seeks Legislative Backing For Nigeria First Policy

…says country shouldn’t be importing fuel

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has stressed the need for legislative backing to make the Nigeria First policy more effective.

Commending the initiative, he said President Bola Tinubu was committed to positioning Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s transition from raw material export to value-added production, job creation and sustainable economic expansion.

Speaking during a visit by the South South Development Commission (SSDC) to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Fertiliser Complex in Lagos, he criticised the crude supply practices of international oil companies, insisting that Nigeria had no justification for importing crude or refined petroleum products if existing laws are properly enforced. According to him, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) already establishes a framework that prioritises domestic crude supply.

However, he noted that operators continued to exploit loopholes that undermine the intent of the law. Dangote stated that several oil companies routinely divert Nigerian crude to their trading subsidiaries abroad, particularly in Switzerland, forcing domestic refineries to buy from these offshore entities at a premium of four to five dollars per barrel.

“The crude is available. It is not a matter of shortage. But the companies move everything to their trading arms, and we are forced to buy at a premium. Meanwhile, we do not receive any premium for our own products,” he said.