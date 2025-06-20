Dangote: Scarcity Of Domestic Crude Oil Forced Us To Import From US

Share

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said scarcity of domestic crude oil forced his refinery to rely on imports from the United States.

He stressed the importance of bold investment in strategic sectors as a key to industrialisation, adding that building the refinery required extensive infrastructure development, including a worldclass, self-sufficient marine facility capable of accommodating the largest vessels globally.

He spoke during a tour of the facility by the Technical Committee of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) for sale of crude and refined products in naira initiative, according to a statement, yesterday by Internal Communications Specialist, Dangote Industries Limited, Abiodun Alade.

Dangote applauded the technical committee for its role in supporting the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s laudable Naira-for-Crude initiative.

He commended the positive impact of the naira-for-crude swap deal on the Nigerian economy, noting that it had led to a reduction in petroleum product prices, eased pressure on the dollar, and ensured the stability of the local currency, among others.

Coordinator of the Technical Committe, Mrs Maureen Ogbonna, hailed the $20 billion worth refinery at Lekki Free Zone, Lagos as a symbol of industrial revolution that is driving Nigeria’s economic emancipation.

She described the refinery as a breath of fresh air, impacting virtually every sector of the economy.

Share