Dangote Salt Rewards 50 Outstanding Customers With Trucks, Cash Gifts

NASCON Allied Industries Plc, also known as Dangote Salt, has rewarded 50 outstanding customers with trucks and cash gifts worth billions of naira for their loyalty and commitment in selling its various products.

The lucky distributors and customers were honoured at the seasoning giant’s 2025 Customers Dinner and Awards Night, attended by Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Vice President, Olakunle Alake.

NASCON Allied Industries Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is a Nigerian company and manufacturer of refined salt and Dangote Classic Seasonings.

Speaking at the event on Thursday in Abuja, the group President, Aliko Dangote, said the Customer Awards Night publicly acknowledges the company’s core value of customer service and aligns with its vision of being a world-class consumer goods company.

The President also commended the company’s board chairman, management, and staff for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and consistent contributions to the organization’s growth and sustained market leadership.

He noted that their commitment to excellence, operational efficiency, and strong work ethic has continued to strengthen the company’s reputation and drive its long-term success.

He said: “Recognizing customers is not just good relationship management, it is good business. It sends a clear message to our people that customer service is truly one of our core values. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in brand equity, supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and digital capabilities. But these investments only create value when they are aligned with customer realities. Your continued engagement and feedback remain critical.”

In his speech, Board Chairman of NASCON Allied Industries Plc and Dangote Group’s Vice President, Olakunle Alake, said: “As a quoted company, we are accountable to shareholders, regulators, and the investing public. But the confidence of the market is ultimately rooted in market performance, and market performance depends on customers who believe in our brands.”

The Board Chairman said from the board’s perspective, “Customer service is not just a core value; it is a strategic asset.”

Mr. Alake described the awards as a celebration of partnership, adding that success cannot be built in isolation.

The newly appointed Group Executive Director of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, Fatima Aliko Dangote, expressed her appreciation to customers for their enduring loyalty and continued trust in the brand.

She said this steadfast support has been a cornerstone of the company’s growth and success.

She said: “Each of you has demonstrated outstanding commitment to our brands, whether through sustained volume growth, market expansion, execution excellence, or long-standing loyalty. Your success is inseparable from our own.”

Speaking at the event, Mariya Aliko Dangote, recently appointed Group Executive Director, Commercial (Cement and Foods) at Dangote Industries Limited, noted that each of the award recipients has demonstrated exceptional loyalty and outstanding commitment to the company’s brands.

“I recently assumed the responsibility of our foods business in the capacity of Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, and one truth is already clear to me: our success is built with you and with your unwavering support,” she said.

She said true success is built from the market and feedback from customers.

The Managing Director of NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Aderemi Saka, stated that the central message of the awards night was to celebrate and appreciate the company’s customers, noting that the organization’s success is closely tied to the growth and prosperity of its customers.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Ali Balarabe commended the board, management, and staff of the company for their exceptional service and dedication.

Mr. Balarabe, who was rewarded with a 20-tonne truck and cash credit, expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting that it reflects the company’s commitment to excellence.

Balarabe further pledged to sustain his loyalty and continued support, promising to remain a steadfast and devoted customer in the years ahead.

Other customers who received truckload awards and cash credits include Alhaji Ibrahim Achida, Muabsa Integrated Services, Fanisau Enterprises, Idris Saleh Nigeria Limited, Sani Adamu Trader, and GIA Global Concept, among others.