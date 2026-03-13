Dangote Reverts To N1,175 Per Litre Fuel Gantry Price

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Friday reverted to its gantry fuel price of N1,175 per litre.

The development has caused depot owners across several fuel distribution hubs to temporarily suspend fuel sales.

New Telegraph gathered that

depot owners directed halt of transactions in their business area shortly after the refinery announced the price revision.

Recall that the refinery had on March 10, 2026 reduced its gantry prices for fuel and diesel.

The gantry price of fuel was reduced by N100 to sell at N1,075 per litre, down from N1,175 per litre previously.

Also coastal distribution was reduced to N1,050 per litre, reflecting a marginal price differential for marine deliveries.

The gantry price of diesel, was also reduced to N1,430 per litre, which is a N190 drop from the previous price of N1,620 per litre.

With the Tuesday’s reduction of fuel price, the pump price came down to between N1,106 to N1130 in Lagos but with the current hike, the pump price could range between N1207 to N1,300.