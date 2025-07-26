Dangote Retires As Chairman Of Dangote Cement

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on Friday, announced his retirement as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc.

Dangote made this shocking revelation in a statement issued by a spokesman for the company, Anthony Chiejina, who said the retirement took effect from Friday, July 25, 2025.

Following his retirement, the Board of the company announced the appointment of Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, as the new Chairman of Board of Directors.

Correspondingly, Mariya Aliko Dangote was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, while Prof. Dorothy Ufot retired from the Board.

The statement partly reads, “He is relinquishing his position as chairman and retiring from the board so as to focus more attention on the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertiliser and Government Relations, in order to drive the company’s five-year business trajectory to a superlative height.”

READ ALSO

Ikazoboh, in his acceptance speech, said he is truly honoured to accept the role of Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc while pledging to uphold the highest standards of leadership and dedication in this role.

He described the company as a beacon of African enterprise, which has consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

Giving an insight into what his tenure holds for the company, he said, “My vision for Dangote Cement Plc is built upon a foundation of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to our core values.

“We will continue to focus on the following key priorities, Operational Excellence, Strategic Expansion, Sustainability, Innovation and Community Engagement.”