Dangote Restoring Value To Agriculture, Sponsors 2025 Agric Show

The Dangote Group has said that it is collaborating with strategic partners to revitalise and strengthen the agricultural sector of the Nigerian economy.

This development comes as the company sponsored the 17th National Agricultural Show, which opens on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement, stated that expanding mechanised agricultural practices will play a critical role in boosting Nigeria’s GDP, while creating meaningful employment opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.

“Through this partnership, the company aims to encourage greater participation in commercial agriculture and reinforce its role in advancing Nigeria’s economic growth,” he said.

He said the theme for this year’s Show: “Employing Smallholder Farmers: Restoring Value, Ensuring Productivity”, will ensure attainment of Food Security in Nigeria.

Chiejina said: “Restoring the value of agriculture offers Nigeria more than nostalgic appeal; it provides a pragmatic route to economic renewal.

With the right incentives and modern practices, agriculture can once again serve as a reliable engine of growth, anchoring jobs, stabilising markets and giving the economy a sturdier foundation”. The Agricultural Show, a fixture in Nigeria’s agricultural calendar, offers a platform for showcasing innovation across the value chain.