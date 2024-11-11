Dangote Refinery’s Solo Fight Against ‘Dirty Fuel’ Dump In Nigeria

Share

If Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, had thought his efforts and dogged determination to brace the odds and establish the multibillion dollar 650,000bpd-capacity Dangote Petroleum Refinery would bring him praises, and alleviate Nigeria’s decades-long dependence on corrupt and costly fuel importation, that expectation has turned into a nightmare – if not outright mirage.

The coming on stream of the refinery, launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 22, 2023 – and subsequent roll-out of its products – has met with obstacles deliberately erected by government officials, institutions and major players in the oil sector that are supposed to encourage, support, and enhance the production, accessibility and affordability of the products to the consumers.

From the failure or refusal of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and International Oil Companies (IOCs) to supply crude to the refinery, to the initial allegation by the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that the refinery products are inferior and laced with high sulfur.

And from NMDPRA’s continued issuance of licences to marketers to import reported refined but “dirty fuel” when the Dangote Refinery has enough high-quality fuel in stock, and to NNPC Ltd’s assuming the sole off-taker and retention of power to fix prices for the fuel, it’s been a journey from one problem to another wilfully created by interested parties to impede the refinery’s progress.

Nonetheless, Mr. Dangote and the refinery seem equal to the “oil cabals” at every turn of their shenanigans, the latest being the alleged plans by an indigenous oil company to import off-spec fuel and blend them with products from the Dangote Refinery, and possibly pass them off as sourced from the refinery, or to scramble with the Dangote products for market share.

Revealing the plot in a statement on November 3, 2024, without mentioning names, the Dangote Refinery said: “An international trading company has recently hired a depot facility next to the Dangote Refinery, with the objective of using it to blend substandard products that will be dumped into the market to compete with Dangote Refinery’s higher quality products.”

The company – unveiling itself as Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited – located about 500 metres away, had approached the refinery to extend its pipeline to the company’s tank farms “for the purpose of blending our high-quality products with their imported products and selling them to Nigerians.”

Following a report about the antics of the company, Pinnacle Oil, without prompting, let itself out of the bag, clarifying that, as the only depot located close to the refinery, it sought to address the concerns raised by the refinery and reinforce its dedication to maintaining high-quality standards in all its products.

The company said: “Pinnacle Oil & Gas has the only depot facility next to the Dangote Refinery. Without equivocation, we state that Pinnacle Oil & Gas would never engage or attempt to import or distribute any off-spec or substandard product into the Nigerian market. Our company has a reputation for integrity and regulatory compliance, which is extremely important to us.”

Skirting the issue of blending of off-spec products, the Pinnacle Oil, ostensibly attempting to cast the Dangote Refinery as monopolistic in the oil sector, said that: “Deregulated commodity markets work best with an open system of multiple sellers and multiple buyers bidding to establish the market price.”

“For Nigeria to have supply options that include local refineries or imports is the mechanism that will establish the lowest sustainable prices,” the company said, adding that, “a free market is also regulated to ensure that all products meet the country’s specifications and that all players behave responsibly.”

But in response to the comment by Mr. Robert Dickerman, CEO of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, in defence of his company’s business dealings, the Dangote Refinery, dismissing the notion of being a monopoly, noted that deregulation isn’t a licence to blend off-spec products, to “jeopardise national interests,” The ConclaveNg reported on November 5.

The refinery noted that, as an American, Dickerman should be aware of how the United States protects its industries, including opposition to the sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel; restriction on the use of Chinese-made cranes in American ports; imposition of a 100% tariff on electric vehicles and 50% duty on medical equipment from China; efforts to boost American production of computer chips and medical supplies; and anti-dumping laws that impose tariffs on Chinese goods considered to be unfairly priced.

The refinery explained that these measures – driven by national security concerns and the need for economic self-sufficiency – are an example of protectionism that prioritises national economic interests over short-term profit, and further demonstrating America’s commitment to safeguarding domestic industries.

This isn’t the time for the government to dilly-dally, and play the ostrich. It’s time to show leadership, and act quickly, decisively and responsibly

“It is therefore perplexing that Dickerman, with all his experience in the US market, would advocate for the importation and blending of petroleum products to Nigeria under the claim of deregulation and a free market,” the refinery said.

“The fact is that he (Dickerman) had deceitfully approached us and pleaded that we extend the pipeline from our refinery to Pinnacle’s tank farms for the purpose of blending our high-quality products with their imported products and selling them to Nigerians.

“We categorically rejected his request to extend our pipeline to their tank farms for such devious purposes because it would be a betrayal of the Nigerian people’s trust. The health and safety of Nigerians cannot – and should not – be compromised for profit.” Believing that a strong, self-sufficient energy sector is vital to Nigeria’s economic growth, the Dangote Refinery said it:

“Will continue to advocate for policies and practices that protect our industries and the well-being of all Nigerians,” and eagerly anticipates the coming on stream of the Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt refineries before the end of this year, as promised by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mele Kyari. “This milestone will not only end all baseless rumours of monopoly (by Dangote Refinery) but also position Nigeria as a refining hub for petroleum products in Africa,” it added.

It’s not the first time that Pinnacle Oil & Gas would be accused of underhand tactics in the importation and/or dealing in unwholesome oils in the Nigerian market. But as reported by The Nation on August 21, the company denied accepting any product that didn’t meet the standard of the NMDPRA and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) into its tanks.

Pinnacle said: “Our regulators oversee quality control of all imported products and have the product inspected by independent, qualified inspectors before issuing a discharge certificate. We can not and will not ever be involved in the distribution of products that do not meet all specifications of Nigerian regulatory agencies.”

Perhaps, by approaching the Dangote Refinery for extension of its pipeline to the company’s tank farms that deal mainly in imported fuel, Pinnacle Oil may have presented its tradusers a villainous fait accompli to scapegoat it as an alleged importer of off-spec or substandard products into the Nigerian market.

Remarkably, though, Aliko Dangote – and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery – appears the lone voice crying in the wilderness against the unhealthy practices in the oil sector, necessitating the question: Where’s the government in the ding-dong, back-and-forth that’s grave implications for the health of the nation, its citizens and the environment?

