Dangote Refinery’s PMS Supply’ll Reduce Petrol Price, Says IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on all its members nationwide to patronise the Dangote Refinery in their purchase of PMS products, noting that the refinery already offers the best affordable price for all marketers, even as free delivery commences in January 2026.

The association also expressed delight over a recent agreement by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to begin the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) – also known as petroleum – products directly to registered IPMAN members, in a statement signed and issued by the IPMAN National President Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima.

At a press conference held in Abuja yesterday on recent happenings in the oil & gas sector, IPMAN also applauded the support of the Chairman of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aliko Dangote towards the Federal Government, which it noted has become evident in the regular reduction of the petroleum pump price.

According to Shettima, “the association has the highest percentage of the supply chain of the PMS downstream sector, controlling over 80% of the PMS retail market. We therefore declare that there will be no gap or scarcity in PMS supply to Nigerians.

“We are also excited at the recent agreement by the Dangote Refinery to begin the supply of PMS products directly to registered IPMAN members, and its free delivery to our filling stations anywhere and everywhere in Nigeria which will commence in January 2026. “This will again, certainly lead to further decrease in the pump price of the products at our filing stations.

Therefore, I am calling on all IPMAN members nationwide to prioritise patronising the Dangote Refinery in their purchase of PMS products, as they already offer the best affordable prize for all marketers today”, the statement added.

The IPMAN boss noted that “At IPMAN we have no doubt as to the viability of the oil and gas policies being initiated by the Federal Government, and we have ceaselessly called and sought for enhanced cooperation across all levels of governance in the oil and gas sector. Hence our repeated persuasion to always partner the Dangote refinery, to ensure the steady availability of PMS products.