Dangote Refinery’s Fuel Distribution Scheme To Cut Inflation – Experts

Experts have hailed the latest initiative by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery—distributing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel, and other petroleum products to major users across sectors with free logistics support—as a strategic intervention capable of curbing inflation, creating thousands of jobs, and reducing fuel costs nationwide.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Abiodun Alade, Internal Communications Specialist at Dangote Industries Limited, the initiative is targeted at fuel marketers, petrol station operators, manufacturers, telecoms providers, aviation operators, and other bulk users.

The move, Alade explained, counters allegations of monopolistic intent, instead positioning Dangote as a stabilising force in a volatile distribution landscape.

Central to the refinery’s strategy is the planned deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers—aimed at resolving long-standing logistical challenges, reducing the role of costly intermediaries, and promoting environmental sustainability.

A public affairs analyst and university lecturer, Dr. Abimbola Oyarinu, said that if effectively implemented, the plan could dismantle entrenched interests in the fuel distribution chain.

“This initiative has the potential to disrupt the dominance of powerful middlemen who have historically stalled progress and held entities like the NNPC Limited hostage,” he said.

“However, Nigerians will ultimately judge it by its impact on pump prices. If it brings down fuel costs, it will directly ease inflation—especially since energy and forex remain key inflationary drivers in Nigeria.”

Energy analyst Ibukun Phillips described the initiative as “revolutionary,” predicting it could reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape by improving access and affordability, particularly in rural areas.

“Logistics currently account for between 10% and 30% of fuel prices,” she explained. “Removing this cost should lead to lower pump prices. In rural communities—where incomes are lower and fuel prices higher—this could revitalise dormant filling stations and promote more equitable access.”

Phillips also noted that the scheme would boost employment, with an estimated 8,000 drivers expected to be hired during the rollout phase.

On a recent national television programme, energy expert and co-founder of Dairy Hills, Kelvin Emmanuel, said Dangote’s decision to absorb logistics costs signals a critical shift that could finally allow Nigerians to benefit from domestic refining.

He acknowledged concerns about a potential monopoly but argued that the real issue lies in systemic inefficiencies.

“People are right to ask questions, but let’s not ignore the facts: the bulk of marketers’ profits have come from arbitrage—often involving substandard imports that fall short of sulphur specs outlined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” he said.

Emmanuel pointed to longstanding regulatory lapses and logistical inefficiencies as contributors to the sector’s dysfunction.

“For example, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) still owes independent marketers ₦1.8 billion in outstanding bridging claims. Whether these claims are valid is a separate issue—what’s needed is a forensic audit,” he stated.

According to him, the Dangote Refinery is stepping in to bridge critical supply gaps in Nigeria’s fuel system. While only Lagos, Abuja, and a few southwestern states enjoy stable prices, most of the country faces erratic and expensive fuel supplies.

“By assuming the cost of transport, storage, and bridging, Dangote is addressing failures that should have been corrected years ago. This move is a direct response to resistance from vested interests determined to maintain the status quo,” Emmanuel said.

He added that although the refinery currently relies on road transport, the strategy is intentional—designed to bypass bureaucratic bottlenecks and infrastructural delays.

“The CNG-powered trucks will provide last-mile delivery, ensuring efficiency despite the constraints of the current distribution network,” he added.

