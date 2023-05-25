Dangote Refinery’ll Earn Nigeria $5b – $10b In Foreign Exchange –CBN Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has described the commissioning last Monday of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals as history in the economy of Nigeria. The CBN governor who was fielding questions from reporters after the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) meeting in Abuja, noted that Alhaji Aliko Dangote himself has committed that by the end of July, very early August they will dispense petrol from that re- finery. “For us that is a big game changer for Nigeria because we will no longer be importing.

Like I said import bills is almost close to about $25 billion annually. You may contest the number but let’s not forget that some of those things were also going across the borders. “By the time that refinery comes on stream, it will begin to bring out its PMS, diesel and other products and the rest of them.” Responding to a question from a TV reporter as to whether price of fuel will come down?

He said: “It cannot come down because it will still be at market rate. However, the price at which to be dispensed when it comes out will be lower than the price it would have been dispensed if we spend dollar to import the fuel from abroad because it is local, no transportation cost; no storage so all those logistical expenses are out of it. “We will be lucky to save about 20 per cent for refin- ing locally rather than compared to if we are refining abroad.

The important thing here is we’ve reached a point whether we like it or not that we must exit subsidy and Dangote refinery coming at this time gives us the confidence that even if we exit subsidy that the fuel will be available and, eventually, the interplay of market will obviously moderate the prices to level that will help the country. “So, we are expecting that no doubt by the time it produces for domestic consumption the excess will be exported by the numbers that he has talked about and which we agree with we should see close to almost about conservatively between $5 billion and $10 billion in FX that will come into the country.

“Whether it comes into our reserves is not the point. It’s fact that the dol- lars is available that will be sold into the market so that customers of banks who need to import do not necessarily have to come to CBN for dollar; they can go to the banks and Dangote will sell to their banks those dollars and we are going to ensure that they are done at good market rate. “And what I didn’t say that I would have loved to say on Monday was that Central Bank, the coun- try, the government has helped Dangote set up that refinery, he is a Nigerian.

“Nigerians must benefit from that venture and we are going to continue to be engaging him and talking to him to ensure that being the richest man in Africa, I’m sure he is going to throw a few crumbs so that the price will be lower than you would expect normally.”