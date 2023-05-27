Dangote Refinery Will Transform Nigeria, Address Fuel Scarcity, Others – MOMAN, IPMAN

Oil marketers in Nigeria over the weekend said the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22 would have positive and tremendous impacts on the nation’s economy. They stated that it would boost the appreciation of the naira as it would reduce pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange.

According to them, the refinery has the possibility of ending the perennial scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol as it will enhance the production and distribution value chain of petroleum products. The Executive Secretary of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) Mr Clement Isong and the National Operational Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, spoke in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph.

Isong also said it will lead to national food security. He added that it is a springboard for the growth of Nigeria’s economy, and would strengthen the naira. He added that it would earn more foreign exchange for the nation, as well as create employment and business opportunities.

According to him, “It has the possibility of doing so much for this country. We just have to get the policies right in order to fully benefit, policies with respect to foreign exchange, the removal of fuel subsidy, and engagement with the communities so that we can fully exploit the crude oil.

That is necessary while we still have these windows. There are opportunities but we need to get the policies right so that this refinery can operate at its optimal best. “The location of the refinery is very intriguing to me. You can either build a refinery at the locus of your supply, where you get your crude or your major feedstock or you can build it close to your market.

Those are the strategic considerations. In this case, he has built close to his biggest market which is in Lagos. He built it at a port where big vessels can take refined products and he built it in a free trade zone. The opportunities of building it in this location can only be fathomed. It is when it starts running that we will see all the upsides of this strategic decision.

“He has also built it with the mindset of participating in very many of the ancillary businesses. Once you refine petroleum products there are many byproducts. The ones we are used to are PMS, Diesel, Aviation turning kerosene or the DPK, those are the commonly done ones.

But there are many other byproducts of the refinery that are feedstock for other businesses and industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry and plastic industry. There is so much that this refinery will have.” The MOMAN Executive Secretary said the refinery will increase the foreign exchange earning potential of Nigeria.

Isong said, “We already are aware of the foreign exchange savings from importing fuel and we are now beginning to hear noise about the foreign exchange earnings potential. Because instead of selling a barrel of oil and benefiting from the value of $80 or $100, which is what we have been doing, once we begin to fully exploit that oil, the entire value from that oil is not $100, it is $2,500, if you fully optimise the yield of that barrel.

So instead of earning $100 like we are already earning, this country can be earning as high as $2,500 from a barrel of oil because we are fully benefiting from that oil. “So it is the catalyst, it is a springboard for the growth of the economy, from the strengthening of the nai- ra. For earning foreign exchange, for employment, it has the possibility of doing so much for this country.

We just have to get the policies right in order to fully benefit, policies with respect to foreign exchange, the removal of fuel subsidy, and engagement with the communities; so that we can fully exploit the crude oil that is necessary while we still have these windows.

There are opportunities but we need to get the policies right so that this refinery can operate at its optimal best.” Isong, on the implication on pricing of petrol, said that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) already stipulated that the price of petroleum products should be market determined.

He explained that the price will be where demand meets supply. According to him, world- wide, the cost of petroleum products is going up particularly, because of international geopolitics. On whether it will affect the removal of subsidy on PMS, Isong stated that the removal of subsidy is a law and that it has nothing to do with the refinery.

He, however, added that it is necessary for the refinery to survive. He said, “Removal of subsidy is in the law (PIA), it should have happened a long time ago, we have to obey the law. So it will happen. “The challenges we have had in accessing supplies will be minimised. We know where to get products.

We will now focus on what is important, which are customer service, efficiency in the supply chain, distribution chain and better quality customer service to our customers.’’ IPMAN National Operations Controller, Osatuyi, said Dangote Refinery will stop Nigeria from importing petroleum products and will make the country become an exporter of the products.

He said, “It is going to create about 100,000 jobs, and another 12,000 indirect jobs for those who are going to be working outside the refinery such as food, and recharge card vendors. “The host communities will benefit in terms of the project. The federal and state governments will benefit in terms of taxes.

“We are going to stop importing fuel. It is going to give us about $21bn in savings, $10bn will be saved through the sales of product to foreign countries which will be an inflow to the account of Dangote Company but it is an inflow. ‘‘We are not going to be looking for foreign exchange to import petroleum products.

It is going to save billions of dollars in importation. It will make our currency stronger because there will be less pressure on our forex. The benefits are enormous. Also, Nigeria is now on the global map of one of the countries with the highest capacity of refinery.” He said the refinery will lead to a marginal reduction of PMS price but added that it will have no effect on subsidy removal.