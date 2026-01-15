Dangote Refinery: We’ve Achieved 50m Liters Daily Offtake Of Fuel

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Plc on Wednesday said it has reached a daily offtake of 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

David Bird, Managing Director (MD) of the Dangote Refinery made this disclosure at a press briefing in Lagos, describing the development as a significant achievement.

According to him, Nigeria is now consuming world-quality fuels, produced to Euro 5 standards, because the refinery also exports gasoline to Europe and jet fuel to markets such as Dubai.

He said, “So we have been easily able to achieve over a thousand trucks of offtake. So it’s not just the production, it’s also the offtake that has achieved 50 million liters a day. And then look, it’s volatile, right?

“So we see a dip on the weekends and so forth. And obviously it all depends on the demand and what is further inland in terms of stocks and volumes. But very confident going forward that that will be the offtake—or certainly as needed. If not, we can export.

“We have been able to achieve 1000 trucks daily and 50 million liters a day”, he noted, adding that the stable and lower fuel prices are contributing to economic stability, including support for the naira.

He criticised the historical dumping of inferior fuel products in West Africa and said Dangote Refinery’s output represents a major public health improvement, not just in volume but in quality, with lower sulphur and cleaner fuels.

He added that the company’s decision to further invest in refining capacity and expand polypropylene production to 2.4 million tonnes would strengthen domestic manufacturing and create a large industrial ecosystem.

The company would not dwell on the controversial reorganisation in October, but on capacity building and expansion, Bird noted.

“Dangote’s vision for the expansion is all about enforcing lower costs that can expand to areas that are population-led”, he said.

The MD debunked claims by industry players that the N739 petrol price was “anti-competitive”.

“The retail price is fully competitive. The consumer has a choice to choose whichever, and I’d like to see a change in how regulator works for the market”, he noted.

While addressing the media, Head of Communications for the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, noted that the ongoing crisis in Venezuela benefits the country.

“We are a producing country”, he said as Bird noted that domestic refining is critical to insulating Nigeria from global oil price volatility.

He explained that reliance on imports exposes the country to fluctuations in crude and product prices.

According to him, local production brings stability to the Nigerian fuel market and reduces exposure to international shocks.

“Nigeria is now enjoying world-class fuel. We have the capacity, and we must make sure our production matches the European quality.

“This is a continental project. This is not just a crude processing plant, and our objective is to drive price stability within a range of the international benchmark market.”

On the refinery expansion, he explained that the idea is a “ruthless replication”, and that the Refinery will be able to build this place in three years.

“We’d be placing all of our long-term procurement”, he said, adding that the Refinery is currently in a stabilisation phase.

“Despite ramping up some units in the second half of 2025, it consistently supplied over 50 million litres of finished fuel daily, sometimes exceeding 52 million litres”.

According to him, this performance was possible because “Dangote Refinery is not a conventional single-crude refinery, but a highly flexible merchant refining, blending and trading platform”, he said.

Bird said steel structures are expected to start rising before the end of 2026.