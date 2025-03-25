Dangote Refinery: US Imports Over 2m Barrels Of Jet Fuel

Share

The United States (US) has imported over two million barrels of jet fuel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals in March 2025, according to a statement from the refinery on Tuesday.

The statement issued on Tuesday, March 25, noted the refinery’s growing influence, which now extends beyond Africa and the Middle East.

Experts assert that this development should be a source of pride for Nigerians as it reflects the refinery’s unparalleled product quality and the trust placed in it by the international community.

Data from ship-tracking service Kpler shows that six vessels carrying approximately 1.7 million barrels of jet fuel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery arrived at US ports this month.

Another vessel, Hafnia Andromeda, is scheduled to arrive at the Everglades terminal on March 29 with approximately 348,000 barrels of jet fuel.

This shipment to the United States follows three cargoes of jet fuel totaling approximately 130 million liters exported from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The refinery has proven its competitiveness with European refiners in gasoline (PMS) exports, and these jet fuel shipments to the United States could disrupt market dynamics for domestic producers in the world’s largest fuel-consuming nation.

Chief Operating Officer of TankTiger, Steven Barsamian, said: “The increased supply from Nigeria is expected to drive down US jet fuel prices ahead of the peak summer travel season.”

US jet fuel imports in March averaged around 226,000 bpd, the highest since February 2023, underscoring the global demand for Dangote Refinery’s products.

“The Dangote Refinery, which commenced production in January 2024, has already exported its products to almost every continent.

“While the surge in US imports was partly triggered by a maintenance-related shutdown at the Phillips 66 Bayway refinery in New Jersey, analysts believe the choice of Dangote’s products highlights its growing presence in international markets, having successfully competed with European refiners in gasoline exports.”

Economist and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, said that the export of jet fuel to the United States by Dangote Refinery is a point of pride for Nigeria, highlighting the quality, standards, and trust that the international community places in the refinery.

“Nothing could make us prouder as a country than the fact that we now have a refinery producing products that can be exported to the United States.

“It speaks to the quality, standards, and trust that international markets have in Dangote Refinery. These are markets that don’t compromise on quality. Given their stringent standards, importing from Nigeria is a source of national pride,” he said.

The former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also emphasized that Dangote Refinery is enhancing Nigeria’s position on the global stage and should be supported by both citizens and the government.

“That is why all of us—citizens and the government—should do everything to support the refinery, as it is breaking many barriers and boosting our country’s reputation.

“The lesson here is that we should support the Dangote Refinery and other refineries with similar capacities, as they can provide us with significant leverage,” he added.

Public Policy Expert, Abimbola Oyarinu, said that the Nigerian economy would be in a better state today if the country had functional refineries in the past, rather than just exporting crude oil while importing refined petroleum products.

The University Lecturer also warned that the lack of ease in doing business and the frustration of local investments could discourage future investors.

“This is something that should have been addressed since 2014. Things wouldn’t have reached this point—such as high inflation and unemployment—if we had a functioning refinery. However, both the government and the people failed to take action until Dangote stepped in with significant investment.

“The Dangote Refinery is not only reducing foreign exchange outflow but also bringing in foreign exchange. It is unfortunate that despite this, some elites and those in power are still intent on sabotaging the refinery and Dangote himself.

“This is something the country should be proud of. We previously had a mono-economy, reliant solely on oil exports, but Dangote has helped diversify the sector by selling finished products to international markets. However, how can Nigeria attract investors if they see the challenges Dangote faces?”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

