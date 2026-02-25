Dangote Refinery To Supply 65m Litres Of Petrol Daily

In a landmark shift for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals will supply between 60 and 65 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily to meet national demand, effectively positioning the country for sustained fuel self sufficiency while exporting up to 20 million litres in surplus.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed the development in Lagos, confirming that a structured offtake agreement has been concluded with selected marketers to ensure nationwide distribution and eliminate supply instability.

“We have agreed an offtake framework to supply up to 65 million litres daily for the domestic market,” Dangote said, adding that “any surplus, estimated at between 15 and 20 million litres, will be exported.” Nigeria’s average daily petrol consumption stands at between 50 and 60 million litres.

The refinery’s output therefore exceeds current domestic requirements, marking a decisive break from decades of fuel import dependence and recurrent scarcity.

Under a revised distribution framework endorsed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the refinery will channel nationwide supply through major marketing companies, including MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Retail (NNPC), 11 plc (Mobil Producing Nigeria), TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Rainoil Limited, Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited, Ardova Plc, Bovas & Company Limited, AA Rano Nigeria Limited, AYM Shafa Limited, Conoil and Masters Energy.

The structured model is designed to eliminate supply bottlenecks and curb speculative practices that have historically triggered disruptions. The development signals what industry analysts describe as a significant structural reform in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

For decades, Africa’s largest crude oil producer relied heavily on imported refined products, exposing the economy to foreign exchange volatility, logistics disruptions and periodic shortages.