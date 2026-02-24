Dangote Refinery To Supply 65m Litres Of Fuel Daily

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced that it will supply between 60 and 65 million litres of fuel (Premium Motor Spirit, PMS) daily to meet national demand.

It stated that this will effectively position the country for sustained fuel self-sufficiency while exporting up to 20 million litres of surplus. It added that this marks a landmark shift for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

According to a statement on Tuesday, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed the development in Lagos, confirming that a structured offtake agreement has been concluded with selected marketers to ensure nationwide distribution and eliminate supply instability.

“We have agreed on an offtake framework to supply up to 65 million litres daily for the domestic market. Any surplus, estimated at between 15 and 20 million litres, will be exported,” he said.

The statement noted that Nigeria’s average daily petrol consumption stands at between 50 and 60 million litres. It added that the refinery’s output therefore exceeds current domestic requirements, marking a decisive break from decades of fuel import dependence and recurrent scarcity.

“Under a revised distribution framework endorsed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the refinery will channel nationwide supply through major marketing companies, including MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Retail (NNPC), 11 Plc (Mobil Producing Nigeria), TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Rainoil Limited, Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited, Ardova Plc, Bovas & Company Limited, AA Rano Nigeria Limited, AYM Shafa Limited, Conoil, and Masters Energy.

“The structured model is designed to eliminate supply bottlenecks and curb speculative practices that have historically triggered disruptions.

“The development signals what industry analysts describe as a significant structural reform in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain. For decades, Africa’s largest crude oil producer relied heavily on imported refined products, exposing the economy to foreign exchange volatility, logistics disruptions, and periodic shortages.

“With local refining now exceeding national demand, the country stands to conserve billions of dollars annually in foreign exchange previously spent on petrol imports. Analysts say this would ease pressure on the naira, strengthen external reserves, and improve trade balance stability,” it added.

The statement recalled that the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bayo Bashir Ojulari, had during a recent visit to the facility described the refinery as a transformative national asset capable of redefining Nigeria’s energy security architecture and accelerating industrial growth.

He described the refinery as a source of national pride and an example of Nigeria’s ability to leapfrog legacy industrial constraints through the adoption of best-in-class global technology.

Commending its operational performance, Ojulari said the plant had exceeded expectations.

“This plant was designed for 650,000 barrels per day. None of us thought it would even touch 550,000. What we saw live today was 661,000. These are live parameters, not reports or photographs,” he stated.