Dangote Refinery To Supply 1.5bn Litres Of Petrol Monthly

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced plans to supply 1.5 billion litres of petrol monthly to the Nigerian market in December 2025 and January 2026 to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability through the festive season and into the New Year.

According to a statement on Sunday, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, disclosed that the refinery will make available 50 million litres of PMS daily beginning December 1.

“In line with our commitment to national wellbeing, and consistent with our track record of ensuring a holiday season free of fuel scarcity, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will supply 1.5 billion litres of PMS to the Nigerian market this month.

This represents 50 million litres per day. We are formally notifying the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of this commitment. We will supply another 1.5 billion litres in January and increase to 1.7 billion litres in February, which translates to about 60 million litres per day,” Dangote said.

Speaking during a visit by the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) to the refinery and the Dangote Fertiliser complex, Dangote noted that the refinery currently has adequate stock and is producing between 40 and 45 million litres of PMS daily.

He said the planned daily supply of 50 million litres should dispel claims that domestic refineries lack the capacity to meet national demand.

He also revealed ongoing engagement with petroleum marketers to strengthen distribution systems, including expanding the use of CNG-powered haulage.

“Our priority is to ensure Nigeria receives the products it needs. This is not driven by profit motives; it is about guaranteeing the availability of essential energy products. It is similar to the transformation we delivered in the cement sector,” he added.

Dangote said the refinery is progressing with its expansion plan to reach a capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day.

He added that more than 100,000 workers are expected to be involved in the expansion of both the refinery and the fertiliser complex, emphasising the Group’s commitment to shaping Nigeria’s economic development.

During the visit, SSDC Managing Director, Usoro Offiong Akpabio, commended Dangote’s leadership and his contribution to strengthening Nigeria’s industrial capability, energy security and economic competitiveness.

She described the South-South region as Nigeria’s natural energy corridor, endowed with crude oil reserves, gas infrastructure, maritime assets, agro-industrial activities and emerging industrial clusters.

She said deeper collaboration with the Dangote Group could unlock opportunities in product distribution, CNG infrastructure, petrochemicals, agriculture and job creation.

Akpabio added that such partnerships would support the Federal Government’s energy stability agenda and position the South-South as a strategic growth hub for the Group.

In a letter to the Authority Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, the refinery’s Managing Director, David Bird, reaffirmed its readiness to host NMDPRA officials onsite from December 1 to verify and publish daily supply volumes.

He also sought the Authority’s support to ensure unhindered importation of crude, feedstocks and blending components, as well as smooth vessel loading for product evacuation.

“In the spirit of full transparency to the public, we are willing to publish our daily production and stock volumes in both online and print media,” Bird stated. “We seek the full support of NMDPRA to allow the refinery to import crude, feedstocks and blending components unhindered, as well as support the lifting of our products by vessel.

We continue to experience delays in vessel clearance, which affects refinery operations and customers, adding unnecessary costs and inefficiencies.”