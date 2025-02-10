Dangote Refinery To Start 100% Operation In 30 Days – Edwin

Share

The Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, has said that the 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery is currently operating at 85% capacity.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, he said the refinery owned by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, which was built at the cost of about $20 billion, can start producing at full capacity in 30 days.

He also said that the refinery is actively exploring all available markets to expand its reach.

Devakumar said: “We can go 100 per cent in 30 days. We are looking at all the markets right now.”

Recall that Dangote Refinery on February 01, 2025, reduced the ex-depot price of fuel, from N950 to N890, effective from yesterday.

This was announced in a statement by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) Anthony Chiejina, wherein he said the price reduction was a bold move to drive economic relief for Nigerians.

He added that the price adjustment is in response to favourable developments in the global energy sector and a significant decline in international crude oil prices.

Chiejina explained that this latest move follows a similar decision made on 19th January, when a modest price increase was implemented due to rising crude oil costs.

Chiejina said: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery firmly believes that this reduction from N950 to N890 will result in a meaningful decrease in the cost of petrol nationwide, thereby driving down the prices of goods and services, as well as the overall cost of living, with a positive ripple effect on various sectors of the economy.”

The refinery had initially relied on domestic crude supply but later turned to importing crude from other countries including the US due to insufficient local supply.

The refinery’s first US crude import was around December 2024, with a cargo of two million barrels of WTI Midland crude from Chevron Corp. This move was part of the refinery’s efforts to ramp up oil production and enhance its refining capacity.

