Dangote Refinery To Roll Out PMS Supply In May – Report

Dangote Refinery is scheduled to provide marketers with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, in May 2024, New Telegraph reports.

It would be recalled that the biggest refinery in Africa started supplying domestic marketers with diesel and aviation jet fuel at a price of 1,225 per litre.

This move could result in a decrease in the retail price of both products in the upcoming months, according to the emerging reports.

New Telegraph reports that Nigeria will be considerably less dependent on foreign petroleum products starting in May when the new mega-refinery starts supplying PMS to the local market.

Last month, the refinery, which started operations in January, exported its first goods: 65,000 metric tonnes of low-sulfur straight-run fuel oil and roughly 60,000 tonnes of naphtha.

The facility is operating at an initial processing rate of 350,000 barrels per day, with plans to increase towards its maximum capacity.

According to Abubakar Maigandi, the leader of an industry organization, marketers have started transporting diesel from the refinery and will make payments in naira.

“We are still finalizing the details of the volumes that we are going to take from Dangote as an association and we also haven’t finalized on the price,” he said.