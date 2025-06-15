Dangote Refinery Begins Nationwide Distribution Of Petrol, Diesel August 15

Share

The Dangote Petrolchemical Refinery has announced the commencement of nationwide distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel and diesel from August 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 15, the refinery said the offer is open to marketers, petrol station dealers, manufacturers, telecom operators, aviation firms, and other large-scale fuel users.

Dangote Refinery further disclosed plans to support the distribution through the establishment of daughter booster CNG stations and a dedicated fleet of over 100 gas-powered tankers.

The company is deploying 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas-powered tankers to boost delivery capacity and improve access to fuel across the country.

It noted that the logistics support, including free product delivery, was designed to eliminate distribution bottlenecks and bring down operational costs in key sectors of the economy.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery is pleased to announce the commencement of a significant national initiative designed to transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution landscape.

“Effective 15th of August 2025, the refinery will begin the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecoms firms, aviation, and other large users across the country, with free logistics to boost the distribution network.

“This strategic programme is part of our broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability and supporting Nigeria’s economic development,” the company said.

