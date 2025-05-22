Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Prices

Share

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Thursday announced a fresh reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) across the country.

New Telegraph reports that the new rates now range from N875 to N905 per liter, depending on location which marks a N15 reduction per litre across all regions and partner retail outlets.

This is contained in a statement issued on the official social media handle of Dangote Refinery.

“Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for better engine performance and are environmentally friendly,” the company stated in the notice.

It applies to all major fuel marketers in partnership with the refinery, including MRS, Ardova, Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde Energy.

In the earlier pricing template, Lagos residents paid N890 per litre, while prices rose to N920 in the North East and South-South regions.

With the new adjustment, Lagos residents will now pay N875, while those in the North East and South South will pay N905 per litre.

A breakdown of the revised prices shows, Lagos: N875, South-West: N885, North-East: N905, North-West & Central: N895, and South-South & South-East: N905

