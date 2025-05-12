Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price To N825 Per Litre

Share

In a strategic move to enhance market competitiveness and provide greater value to consumers, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has once again reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N825 per litre, down from the previous rate of N835 per litre.

This marks the second price reduction in recent weeks by the 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity refinery, which had earlier slashed the gantry price from N865 to N835 per litre in April 2025.

According to industry insiders, the latest downward adjustment reflects Dangote Refinery’s deliberate effort to respond to evolving market dynamics, stimulate competitive pricing in the downstream sector, and reinforce its position as a leader in Nigeria’s domestic petroleum market.

READ ALSO:

“This price review is part of our broader strategy to ensure affordability and accessibility of fuel for Nigerians while maintaining high-quality standards in our products,” a source within the refinery disclosed.

Since commencing operations, the Dangote Refinery has played a pivotal role in reshaping the Nigerian fuel supply chain, contributing significantly to reducing dependence on imports and stabilizing domestic prices.

Market analysts say the continuous price cuts are likely to pressure other market players to review their pricing strategies, ultimately benefiting consumers across the country.

Share