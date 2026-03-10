Dangote Refinery Slashes Fuel Price To N1,075/Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reduced its gantry (ex-depot) prices for fuel and diesel.

According to the refinery’s latest pricing template on Tuesday, the gantry price of fuel has been reduced by N100 to N1,075 per litre, down from N1,175 per litre previously.

It also stated that fuel supplied through coastal distribution will now sell at N1,050 per litre, reflecting a marginal price differential for marine deliveries.

It added that the gantry price of diesel has been reduced to N1,430 per litre, which represents a N190 drop from the previous price of N1,620 per litre.

The company noted that the quoted gantry prices exclude statutory charges imposed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The reduction in prices may not be unconnected with the fall in global oil prices.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said that the war in Iran would come to an end “very soon.”

Crude fell to $92 on Tuesday. Recall that it had reached almost $120 per barrel on Monday over fears that the conflict would cause prolonged disruption to energy supplies from the Middle East.

The price adjustment came amid a recent decline in global crude oil prices, which has begun to ease cost pressures across the international petroleum market and is influencing pricing trends in the downstream sector.

Industry analysts said the reduction could provide short-term relief for marketers and bulk buyers who had been grappling with rapidly rising loading costs in recent days.

Market participants are now watching closely to see how quickly the revised ex-depot prices will cascade through depot channels and translate into lower retail pump prices nationwide.