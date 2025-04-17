Dangote Refinery Slashes Fuel Price Again To N835 Per Litre

Share

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the gantry/exdepot price of petrol, from N865 to N835, effective from yesterday The N30 reduction was contained in a statement yesterday by Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina.

It was titled: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery Announces Reduction In Petrol Price.” He said:”High-quality Dangote petrol will now be available at the following prices across all our partner retail outlets.

“Key partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Hyde and Techno Oil, will offer petrol at N890 per litre, down from N920 in Lagos. “In the South-West, the price will be N900 per litre, reduced from N930. “In the North-West and North-Central, the price will be N910 per litre, lowered from N940.

“In the South-East, SouthSouth, and North-East, the price will be N920 per litre, down from N950.” Chiejina noted that this marked the second price reduction within a week.

The refinery had on April 9, slashed its petrol ex-depot or gantry loading price to N865 per litre. This translated to a reduction of N15 when compared with the previous ex-gantry loading cost of N880.

Chiejina in the statement stated that the price reduction reaffirmed the commitment of the management of the refinery to providing high-quality petrol at affordable rates, benefiting consumers across the nation. He stated that in addition, they were working collaboratively with their partners to ensure equitable reflection of this price reduction.

Chiejina said: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently worked to reduce the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products, ensuring the continued benefit of Nigerian consumers. “For example, in February, the refinery reduced prices twice by N125.

In addition, products such as diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have also experienced significant price reductions due to the refinery’s sustained efforts.

“We anticipate that this latest reduction in PMS prices will generate a positive ripple effect throughout various sectors of the economy, providing muchneeded relief to consumers and contributing to broader economic growth, particularly during the Easter season.”

He added: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a steady supply of premium-quality petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, along with a surplus for export. “This strategy is designed to support the stability of the domestic market while also contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.”

