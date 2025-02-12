Dangote Refinery Slashes Diesel Price to N1,020 Per Litre

Share

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reduced the cost of its diesel product to N1,020 per litre, down from N1,075 per litre at the gantry price. It stated that the development was to better serve its customers and Nigerians in general.

In a statement yesterday, it said that since it began diesel production in January 2024, the refinery had reduced the price of diesel more than three times, from an initial N1,700 per litre to the current rate, thus providing much-needed relief to manufacturers and consumers alike.

“The latest reduction of N55 per litre for diesel follows the revelation by Development Economist and Public Policy Analyst, Prof. Ken Ife, that Dangote Petroleum Refinery sacrificed over N10 billion to ensure the availability of petrol at a uniform price across the country during the yuletide period. He also praised the refinery for setting a new benchmark in Nigeria’s energy sector by unlocking vast opportunities for export revenue.”

The statement noted that Prof Ife, speaking on the transformative impact of the refinery on Arise TV, explained that for years, the equalisation fund had been responsible for managing the price differentials and transportation costs involved in distributing petroleum across the country. However, it has been reported that the fund owes marketers over N80 billion, according to the development analyst.

Share

Please follow and like us: