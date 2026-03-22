Dangote Refinery Sells 12 Cargoes Of Products To Togo, Others

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said it has strengthened Nigeria’s presence in the regional energy market with the successful sales of 12 cargoes, totalling 456,000 tonnes (456KT) of refined petroleum products.

A statement issued on Sunday explained that the shipments by traders, destined for countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana and Togo, represent the refinery’s export of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) since achieving 650,000 barrels a day capacity in February

It added that the products were sold on a FOB (Free on Board) basis to the end international traders for deliveries to the above-identified countries of export.

According to it, this accomplishment underscores the Dangote Refinery’s capability to not only meet but also exceed Nigeria’s domestic fuel demands.

“It also demonstrates the refinery’s growing role in supplying high-quality Euro 5 gasoline and diesel to West Africa — a region long underserved and historically regarded as a dumping ground for lower-quality fuels, and other regions which have become destinations of exports.

“By supplying neighbouring and other economies, the Dangote Refinery is expected to contribute to enhancing energy security in West, East and Central Africa, reducing logistics and supply chain delays associated with long-distance fuel imports, lowering cost pressures on regional fuel markets through proximity sourcing and as well as building stronger trade relations between Nigeria and key African economies,” it said