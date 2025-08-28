Dangote Refinery Reshaping Regional Petroleum Products Flows – MEMAN

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has said the Dangote Refinery is significantly reshaping regional petroleum products flows, even as it stressed that Nigeria still faces import dependence despite the refinery’s operations.

In a communiqué issued Thursday following a joint webinar with S&P Global Commodity Insights titled “West Africa Fuels Landscape: Market Fundamentals & Geopolitical Drivers,” MEMAN highlighted that global geopolitics, shifting trade flows, and new regional refining capacity are transforming the refined products landscape in West Africa.

The association noted that refinery outages remain a key driver of price volatility, while Lomé continues to serve as a growing marginal hub for flexible small-clip supply and price discovery. It also pointed out that Platts’ new regional assessments and the “market versus strip” methodology aim to better reflect traded values and reduce market noise in published differentials.

MEMAN further emphasized that policy stability, transparent regulation, and investor confidence are essential to attract downstream investments that will strengthen supply resilience and influence domestic fuel pricing.

MEMAN Chairman, Mr. Huub Stokman, described the webinar as timely, given Nigeria’s full fuel price deregulation.

“Rising local refining capacity is changing the supply landscape, and MEMAN will continue to support market transparency, benchmarking, and coordinated stakeholder engagement during this transition,” he said.

The webinar also examined the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery, changing export channels from Europe, Lomé’s role as a trading hub, recent price shocks including a Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) outage at the Dangote facility and evolving trade methodologies in the Gulf of Guinea market.