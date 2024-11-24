Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Pump Price To ₦970 Per Litre

Share

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the reduction in its ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ₦970 per litre, down from the previous ₦990 announced earlier this month.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding Officer, Anthony Chiejina on Sunday.

According to him, the reduction would save oil marketers ₦20 per litre.

This move he said is a reflection of the refinery’s appreciation to Nigerians “For their unwavering support in making the refinery a dream come true”.

READ ALSO:

Also, it further assured the public of producing high-quality, environmentally friendly products while ramping up production to meet and exceed domestic fuel demand.

“While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, we assure you of best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“We are determined to keep ramping up production to meet and surpass our domestic fuel consumption; thus, dispelling any fear of a shortfall in supply,” the statement read.

This move aligns with Dangote Refinery’s goal to support local enterprise and ensure sustainable fuel supply across Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: