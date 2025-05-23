Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Prices By N15 Nationwide

Share

Dangote Petroleum Refinery yesterday announced a new reduction in the pump prices of petrol across Nigeria. According to the new template, the new prices now range from N875 to N905 per litre, depending on regions and partner retail outlets, such as all major fuel marketers in partnership with the refinery, including MRS, Techno Oil, Ardova, Heyden, Optima Energy, and Hyde Energy.

A breakdown of the revised prices shows that Lagos residents will pay N875 per litre, South-West N885, North-East: N905, NorthWest & Central: N895, and South-South & South-East:

N905. According to the template, MRS, AP Andova, Heyden, Optima Energy, Technoil, and Hyde will sell at pump prices of N875 in Lagos, N885 (South West), N905, (North-East), N895, (North Central) and N905 (S/Southand South/East. Recall Dangote Petroleum Refinery had with effect from Wednesday April 16, 2025 announced a reduction in the gantry/ex-depot price of petrol, from N865 to N835.

This N30 reduction was contained in a statement yesterday by Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina. It was titled: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery Announces Reduction In Petrol Price.” He said: “High-quality Dangote petrol will now be available at the following prices across all our partner retail outlets:

“Key partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Hyde and Techno Oil, will offer petrol at N890 per litre, down from N920 in Lagos. “In the South-West, the price will be N900 per litre, reduced from N930. “In the North-West and North-Central, the price will be N910 per litre, lowered from N940.

“In the South-East, South-South, and NorthEast, the price will be N920 per litre, down from N950.” Furthermore, the Dangote refinery had on April 9, slashed its petrol ex-depot or gantry loading price to N865 per litre which translated to a reduction of N15 when compared with the previous ex-gantry loading cost of N880.

Share