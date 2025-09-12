Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price, Begins Direct Supply Monday

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery will, on Monday, September 15, commence the direct distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as Petrol or fuel, to filling stations across the country.

Announcing the development in a statement issued on Thursday, the petroleum company also reduced the price of the commodity, adding that the initiative will see the gantry price reduced to N820 per litre, with corresponding lower pump prices in several key states in the country.

According to the statement, Lagos and other South-Western states will see fuel retailing at N841 per litre, while Abuja, Rivers, Delta, Edo, and Kwara states will sell at N851 per litre.

The company further stated that the Dangote Group is investing over N720 billion into the programme, which is also anticipated to revitalise dormant filling stations across the country.

The project is expected to create numerous direct employment opportunities, including roles for truck drivers, filling station managers, and fuel attendants.

It asked stakeholders, including fuel station operators, telecommunications companies, and large-scale fuel consumers, to partner with the initiative to ensure its success and maximise its economic impact.

The refinery asked petrol station owners across the country to register for free delivery and other benefits associated with the new move.

“The first phase of the deployment will cover the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Kwara, Delta, Edo, Rivers and South West states, with nationwide expansion planned as additional trucks are delivered.

“This transition to CNG-powered transportation is expected to save the Nigerian economy over N1.8 trillion annually. The move is designed to cut fuel distribution costs, reduce pump prices, and ease inflationary pressures.

“In particular, the initiative is expected to benefit more than 42 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by lowering energy costs and improving profit margins, the statement noted.