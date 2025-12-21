Dangote Refinery Reduces Minimum Fuel Bulk Purchase To 250,000 Litres

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it has reduced the minimum order for fuel to 250,000 litres. It also stated that the gantry or ex-depot price remains N699 per litre, as it recently reduced by N129 its gantry from N828 per litre to N699 per litre in December 2025.

In a post on its official X account yesterday, it also added that volume-based discounts will continue to apply for buyers acquiring larger quantities and that free delivery to petrol stations are expected to commence soon. The post read in part: “Petrol Minimum Order Quantity “before 500,000 Litres, “now 250,000 litres gantry price: N699/litre.”

The development will allow more marketers to purchase directly from the refinery. In addition, existing and new customers can now access a 10-day credit facility, backed by a bank guarantee, when purchasing the smaller volume.”

Meanwhile, the refinery had a in previous statement claimed that over 1,000 fuel trucks now troop to the facility daily to load petrol following the price reduction. It stated that it has emerged as a hub of fuel distribution in Nigeria, following, “bold strategic adjustments aimed at making energy more affordable and accessible.”

According to it, following the significant reduction in the pump price of fuel to N699 per litre, alongside a drastic cut in the minimum purchase requirement from two million litres to 250,000 litres. It said: “These measures underscore Dangote Refinery’s commitment to stabilising supply, fostering inclusivity and supporting national economic growth. “Since the announcement, the response from fuel marketers has been overwhelming.

The refinery now records over 1,000 trucks loading PMS daily from its gantry, a clear testament to market trust in the Dangote Refinery’s efficiency and leadership in the downstream sector.”

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was quoted as saying: “Our goal has always been to make energy affordable and accessible for every Nigerian.

By reducing prices and lowering the minimum purchase volume, we are empowering both large and small marketers to participate in the market, ensuring fuel reaches every corner of the country.”