Dangote Refinery Receives Sixth Crude Shipment, Sets For Production

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the receipt of the sixth batch of one million barrels of crude from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

According to a statement on Monday, the fresh one million barrels of Agbami crude grade delivered through MT ALMI SUN was the sixth to complete the six million barrels consignment scheduled for delivery to the Dangote facility, which is needed to commence operations at the $20 billion facility.

The sixth batch is the last batch needed for the company to commence refining.

With this batch of consignment, the company now has a total of six million barrels of crude in stock.

Hopes are high that the 650,000 barrels per day oil facility will therefore start production of petroleum products soon.