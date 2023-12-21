Dangote Refinery Receives Second Crude Consignment

Dangote Refinery has received an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

New Telegraph learnt on Thursday that the fresh one million barrels of crude from the Shell terminal via the MT Otis owned by Trafigural is the second consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected by the world’s largest single-train refinery.

The Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Mr Akin Omole said the Dangote Quay, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Refinery is expecting more crudes before the end of this year to put the Refinery in good stead to commence operation.