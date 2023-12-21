New Telegraph

December 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Dangote Refinery Receives…

Dangote Refinery Receives Second Crude Consignment

Dangote Refinery has received an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

New Telegraph learnt on Thursday that the fresh one million barrels of crude from the Shell terminal via the MT Otis owned by Trafigural is the second consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected by the world’s largest single-train refinery.

The Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Mr Akin Omole said the Dangote Quay, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Refinery is expecting more crudes before the end of this year to put the Refinery in good stead to commence operation.

Read Previous

Kano To Spend N15bn On New Interchange Bridges – Commissioner
Read Next

London Court Throws Out P&ID’s Appeal Against $11bn Judgment In Favour Of Nigeria