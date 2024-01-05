Dangote Refinery Receives Fifth Crude Cargo, Sixth To Be Delivered Next Week

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said it has received the fifth crude oil cargo of one million barrels of Bonny Light from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The company, in a statement issued on Friday stated that it received the shipment on January 4, 2024, adding that it is preparing to take delivery of its sixth one million barrels of crude oil by next week.

According to it, the latest shipment is a significant step for the refinery as it is set to begin operations.

It said: “The crude oil cargo being the fifth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected, arrived at the Single Point Mooring (SPM)-C2 Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal on Thursday and has already been discharged to the refinery’s crude oil tanks.”