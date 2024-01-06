Dangote Refinery Receives 5th Crude Cargo, 6th To Be Delivered Next Week

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said it has received the fifth crude oil cargo of one million barrels of Bonny Light from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The company, in a statement yesterday disclosed that it received the shipment on January 4, 2024, adding that it is preparing to take delivery of its sixth one million barrels of crude oil by next week.

According to it, the latest shipment is a significant step for the refinery as it is set to begin operations. It said: “The crude oil cargo being the fifth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected, arrived at the Single Point Mooring (SPM)-C2 Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal on Thursday and has already been discharged to the refinery’s crude oil tanks.”

Recall that on December 8, 2023, Dangote Refinery announced that it had received its maiden one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

The company also disclosed that on December 20, 2023, it took delivery of the second tranche of its crude consignment from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), while on December 29, 2023, the company received its third shipment of one million barrels of crude oil feedstock from hell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, (STASCO).

Dangote Refinery also announced that it received the fourth crude shipment on January 1, 2023 from NNPC Ltd.