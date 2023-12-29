Dangote Refinery Receives 3rd Consignment of Crude Oil

Dangote Petrochemical Refinery has received its third consignment of crude oil. The latest, which is one-million-barrel crude oil cargo, is from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO). News report also emerged yesterday that the fourth shipment of crude is on the way. Hope is high, therefore, that the $20 billion refinery will start refining in January, 2024 as substantial progress has been recorded for its commencement of refining.

It was also gathered that the refinery would commence diesel and aviation production in January. The refinery received its first crude of one million- barrel cargo from Nigeria Agbami crude, which berthed at Dangote’s offshore crude receiving terminal in Lekki at about 7pm on December 7, 2023. The Agbami crude vessel had sailed to Dangote Refinery’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) where it was discharged into the refinery’s crude oil tanks.

The refinery, also on December 20, took delivery of an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd). The one million barrels of crude from the Shell terminal via the MT Otis which is owned by Trafig- ural. Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, while confirming the receipt of the first shipment, had explained that the supply would facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) before subsequently progressing to the production of fuel.

He added that this latest development would play a pivotal role in alleviating the fuel supply challenges faced by Nigeria as well as other West African countries. According to him, the refinery is designed for 100 per cent Nigerian crude with the flexibility to process other crudes. He also said that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery could process most African crude grades, Middle Eastern Arab Light and even US Light tight oil as well as crude from other countries.

He added that the refinery could meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s requirement of all refined products, gaso- line, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet, and also have surplus of each of these products for export. Chiejina explained that the refinery was built to take crude through its two SPMs located 25 kilometres from the shore and to discharge petroleum products through three separate SPMs.