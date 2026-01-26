Dangote Refinery Reaffirms Market Stability, Assures Nationwide Supply

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and uninterrupted nationwide supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

During the recent festive period, the refinery implemented a deliberate and temporary price support intervention to cushion Nigerians at a time of heightened household spending.

This marked the second consecutive festive season in which the refinery absorbed high costs in the national interest, including logistics support in 2024 and a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

Despite the price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the new price at the pump, thereby denying Nigerians the benefits of the reduction.

With the festive period concluded, PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long term market stability and affordability. Under the current alignment, the PMS gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, stated that the refinery continues to supply the domestic market with approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily, with nationwide evacuation and distribution operating normally.

He noted that the refinery’s design flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, enabling continued PMS supply during planned maintenance activities.