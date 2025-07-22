Dangote Refinery Project A Blessing, Challenge To Nigerians –Kerojet Boss

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Kerojet Services Limited, Mr. Femi Balogun, has said that the coming of the 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery is both a blessing and a challenge to Nigerians.

He noted that the refinery had substantially addressed fuel scarcity in the country though at a high pump price. He, however, said that it had caused a major business upheaval for some companies.

Speaking with New Telegraph, he said he decided to empower some Lagosians with some working equipment as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility/investments.

He added that his company, partners and friends would also upgrade an information and communication technology hub in Lagos. Balogun said: “The coming of Dangote Refinery is a blessing and a challenge.

The blessing in the path that has reduced some level of fuel scarcity to a very reasonable level. But that has also caused some level of monopoly. Talking about reducing scarcity. We just finished the Hajj operation. Very nearly, within a year, there will be no more scarcity during Hajj operation.

That’s for our own industry. “Talking about fuel. For a long time since Dangote started, there have been no queues any longer.

The only thing is: it’s expensive. Now, talking about being expensive. That has explained to Nigerians that it is not that the government is wicked. They are just increasing the price of petroleum products.

It’s being controlled by international markets. So, you don’t need to say so-and-so a person is wicked. It’s just increasing prices. So, it has changed that path.

“Talking about the monopoly part of the business, the coming of Dangote Refinery has shut down some people from their jobs. For instance, those that have depots in Apapa terminal, they are out of business.

There are no two ways. We don’t need to lie. These people we are talking about have some staff under them. You understand?”