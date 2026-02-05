Dangote Refinery Produces Euro-Standard Fuels, Refutes Import Allegations

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) has dismissed reports suggesting that it imports finished petroleum products. It described the claims as false and rooted in a misunderstanding of standard refinery operations.

According to a statement yesterday DPRP is a modern, largescale merchant refinery with the capacity to refine crude oil as well as process intermediate feedstocks into high-quality finished petroleum products and petrochemicals.

Speaking during a media briefing at the refinery, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DPRP, David Bird, had explained that it was standard industry practice for refineries to process intermediate or semi-processed materials into finished fuels. He stressed that this does not amount to importing finished petroleum products.

He noted that unlike conventional Nigerian refineries, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery operated on a European and Asian merchant refinery model, featuring a state-ofthe-art refining, blending, and trading configuration designed to meet modern quality standards.

“DPRP produces high-quality fuels aligned with international environmental and health standards. Our gasoline is lead-free and MMT-free, with 50 parts per million sulphur, while our diesel meets ultra-low sulphur standards. These specifications help reduce emissions, protect engines, and safeguard public health,” Bird said.

According to him, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery produces only fully refined, market-ready fuels. “Dangote Petroleum Refinery offers high-quality finished products. We will never supply semifinished products to the market. Semi-finished products should not be used in vehicles,” Bird said, while displaying samples of intermediate feedstocks and finished products to journalists.

He noted that while Nigerians had historically been exposed to substandard fuel, the refinery was established to reverse that trend and deliver fuels that meet the highest international standards. Bird added that the refinery’s products are now supplied to markets across the world, reflecting their quality and competitiveness.