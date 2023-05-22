Dangote Refinery: Presidency, Police Collaborating To Prevent Insecurity

A combined team of the Lagos State Police Command and the delegated team from President Muhammadu Buhari are collaborating to ensure adequate protection of dignitaries and guests during the official opening of the Dangote Refinery on Monday.

New Telegraph gathered that the Presidential team landed in Lagos a few days ago to properly plan ahead for the grand opening of the much-anticipated refinery.

Confirming the development, state Police Public Relations Office, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the command, the President’s delegation team, and other sister agencies had made sufficient preparations to prevent tragedy and ensure the protection of life and property both during and after the event.

He, however, pointed out that the command had been preparing for it for more than two weeks.

“We are fully prepared to provide the requisite security for all dignitaries and invited guests. We have been planning for over two weeks.

“The advance team of Mr President arrived a few days ago and has been working with us and other sister security agencies. We are confident everything will be fine,” Hundeyin said in reaction to a question on the command’s readiness for the official opening of the Dangote Refinery in the state.

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, which started operations today, was built to process different grades of crude oil from the three continents of Africa, Asia, and America.

Additionally, it was learned that the refinery will supply Nigeria with an excess of nearly 38 million liters of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel each day, fully satisfying the nation’s need for fuel.