New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dangote Refinery: Presidency,…

Dangote Refinery: Presidency, Police Collaborating To Prevent Insecurity

A combined team of the Lagos State Police Command and the delegated team from President Muhammadu Buhari are collaborating to ensure adequate protection of dignitaries and guests during the official opening of the Dangote Refinery on Monday.

New Telegraph gathered that the Presidential team landed in Lagos a few days ago to properly plan ahead for the grand opening of the much-anticipated refinery.

Confirming the development, state Police Public Relations Office, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the command, the President’s delegation team, and other sister agencies had made sufficient preparations to prevent tragedy and ensure the protection of life and property both during and after the event.

He, however, pointed out that the command had been preparing for it for more than two weeks.

“We are fully prepared to provide the requisite security for all dignitaries and invited guests. We have been planning for over two weeks.

“The advance team of Mr President arrived a few days ago and has been working with us and other sister security agencies. We are confident everything will be fine,” Hundeyin said in reaction to a question on the command’s readiness for the official opening of the Dangote Refinery in the state.

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, which started operations today, was built to process different grades of crude oil from the three continents of Africa, Asia, and America.

Additionally, it was learned that the refinery will supply Nigeria with an excess of nearly 38 million liters of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel each day, fully satisfying the nation’s need for fuel.

Post Views: 5
Tags:

Read Previous

Sarah Martins Reacts To May’s Involvement In Her Son’s Death
Read Next

I Never Stole A Kobo From Kaduna Account – El-Rufai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023