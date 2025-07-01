Dangote Refinery, NCDMB Inaugurate Committee To Deepen Local Content

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) aimed at advancing local content implementation during the operational phase of the 650,000 barrels per day refinery plant.

This was contained in a statement by General Manager Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi.

According to him, the inauguration ceremony which took place at the Dangote Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State marked a pivotal moment in fostering strategic collaboration between both institutions and is a significant move to reinforce local content development in the oil and gas sector.