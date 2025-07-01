New Telegraph

July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025
Dangote Refinery, NCDMB Inaugurate Committee To Deepen Local Content

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) aimed at advancing local content implementation during the operational phase of the 650,000 barrels per day refinery plant.

This was contained in a statement by General Manager Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi.

According to him, the inauguration ceremony which took place at the Dangote Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State marked a pivotal moment in fostering strategic collaboration between both institutions and is a significant move to reinforce local content development in the oil and gas sector.

