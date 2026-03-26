Dangote Refinery Laments Poor Monthly Crude Cargo Supply

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, David Bird, said the refinery currently gets only about five cargoes of crude monthly, against an expected 13 to 15 cargoes.

He explained that this was below its agreed crude oil supply under the Federal Government’s crude-fornaira arrangement.

According to him, the shortfall has affected the refinery’s ability to fully optimise local crude supply despite existing agreements.

He said: “What we see under that agreement, we should be getting about 13 to 15 cargoes a month. And that’s what we could process to meet the domestic fuel requirements of Nigeria.

Currently, we’re only getting five. So, that’s an underperformance against that pre-agreed volume contract.” Bird stated that the crude-for-naira policy was designed to stabilise Nigeria’s foreign exchange market rather than provide financial advantages to the refinery, adding that the company still purchases crude at international benchmark prices.

He explained that the shortfall as caused the refinery to source preferred Nigerian crude grades from the international market at higher costs. “And that value between the purchase price and the premium that we’re now seeing is money that Nigeria is leaking to the international trading community,” he said.

According to him, the crude-for-naira policy was designed to stabilise Nigeria’s foreign exchange market rather than provide financial advantages to the refinery. He stated that the company still purchased crude at international benchmark prices