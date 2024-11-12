Dangote Refinery, IPMAN Reach Agreement To Lift Petrol, Diesel Directly

Share

The Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has approved the application of members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to lift petroleum products, including fuel technically called Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) directly from the plant located at the Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, IPMAN National President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, said lifting of petroleum products by IPMAN will become a reality very soon on conclusion of the financial terms, although presently they have not stated buying or lifting the products from the refinery.

According to him, the partnership between Dangote refinery and IPMAN will lead to product availability and energy security.

Maigandi said they were yet to decide on the rates at which the refinery will sell the products while bypassing the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), which has been the sole off-taker of the petrol from the refinery.

