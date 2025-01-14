Dangote Refinery, Innoson, Tony Elumelu Foundation Win TNBTC 2024 Technological Innovation Award

Share

For championing the transformative impact on Nigeria’s industrial landscape, leading to less dependence on imported petroleum products, Dangote Refinery has been shortlisted among the winners of the 2024 The Next Big Thing Continental (TNBTC) award.

Also to be honoured during the ceremony slated for January 23 and 24, are Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Tony Elumelu Foundation, Human Rights Radio (Brekete Family), Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and his Jigawa State counterpart, Namadi Umar among others.

The ceremony, a collaborative initiative of Cosmopolitan University and Digital Oxygen Hub, according to the organisers, is aimed at inspiring technological development, fostering innovation, and achieving excellence in resource management for wealth creation, industrial growth, and continental development.

At a joint press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, by the Vice Chancellor of Cosmopolitan University Prof. Carl Adams, and Chairman of Digital Oxygen Hub, Dr. Ralphs Nwosu, (who also doubles as President of The Next Big Thing), the organisers noted that despite numerous challenges and security concerns, Nigeria and Africa continue to record impressive developments.

“Across various sectors, Nigerians and Africans continue to break new ground, delivering inspiring work in creative, innovative, and human development spaces.

“Big ideas, global thinking, and transformative leadership are reshaping the landscapes of Nigeria and Africa,” they noted.

The award ceremony, which will also include a summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), will seek to redefine Africa’s future in the global tech ecosystem.

Said the organisers, “With rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and emerging technologies, the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace.

“For Nigeria and the broader African continent to thrive in this ever-changing landscape, collaboration, innovation, and the right investment in talent and infrastructure are essential.

“TNBTC 2024 serves as a platform to galvanise these efforts and position Africa as a global leader in tech and innovation.”

They noted that the Dangote Refinery, which became operational in 2024, “marks one of Nigeria’s most transformative projects in decades, bound to have a phenomenal impact on the economy.”

The organisers said Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing will be honoured for producing Nigeria’s first locally made CNG-powered vehicles, thereby reducing import dependence and promoting economic self-sufficiency.

According to them, the reason for honouring the Tony Elumelu Foundation is for its empowerment of over 18,000 entrepreneurs across 54 African countries through training, mentorship, and funding, “fostering economic growth and job creation across the continent.”

Brekete Family has, through leveraging media and technology, amplified the marginalised communities’ voices, advocate for human rights, and driven societal change in Nigeria.

“Digital banking services have rapidly permeated the economy, enabling seamless financial transactions across all sectors,” they added, and praised Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Moniepoint, OPay, for championing the revolution in the nation’s financial services.

