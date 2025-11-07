Dangote Refinery Has Increased Diesel Ex-Depot Price – PETROAN

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has said that the Dangote Refinery has increased its ex-depot diesel price.

He also explained in an interview with New Telegraph that the increment took effect on Thursday.

He said: “It is true. Dangote Refinery has increased the ex-depot price of diesel alone. It took effect from Thursday.”

Sources said the ex-depot diesel price was hiked to N950 per litre.

But the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Anthony Chiejina, had in an interview with New Telegraph on Thursday said it was untrue that the refinery has increased its ex-depot diesel price.

“It is not true. We have not increased our ex-depot diesel price,” he said.