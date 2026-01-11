Dangote Refinery Has Huge Maritime Opportunities For Nigeria’s Economy – Master Mariner

Capt. (Dr) Michael Ogochukwu Ifesemen is a master mariner and maritime expert. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he harps on the enormous potentials of the 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery/ Petrochemical Company sited at the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos. Ifesemen listed its immediate, medium- and long-term gains while saying that the over 600 ships received at the facility within its first year of operation is an outstanding feat that will continue.

What in your view has been the impact of the Dangote Refinery on Nigeria’s maritime space, and how can the country best maximise the maritime and economic opportunities created by hosting Africa’s largest refinery alongside its vast maritime domain?

I see the Dangote Refinery primarily as a major driver of wealth creation for Nigeria. We are extremely fortunate to have such a massive and strategic energy asset at a time when global demand for energy remains very high. Its location on the open sea is a significant advantage, particularly for exports, as deep water access allows foreign vessels to berth easily and lift products directly for the international market.

The refinery is well positioned to support coastal shipping and shuttle services to key ports such as Port Harcourt, Warri, Calabar and Lagos. This creates enormous opportunities for employment across the maritime value chain, including vessel ownership, crewing, port operations and a wide range of support services.

I believe policymakers should prioritise evacuation by sea rather than relying heavily on hundreds of trucks on already congested and deteriorating roads. With Nigeria’s existing network of tank farms, refined products can be transported by ships to coastal depots, discharged into tank farms and then distributed inland by trucks. This approach would be safer, more efficient and more cost effective.

With over 600 vessel calls recorded in the refinery’s first year, how can Nigeria strategically position itself to take full advantage of this emerging maritime business?

There are enormous opportunities for Nigerians and the jobs are clearly there. Banks and financial institutions must be ready to provide job focused loans to active players in the sector, not just portmanteau business owners, because this is an international business.

Many Nigerians already have experience in the trade, but proper measures such as auditing companies and enforcing compliance are needed to ensure local participation and accountability. The capacity to deliver these services already exists in the market.

For every tanker coming to load, there are mandatory procedures such as Ship Inspection Reports, tanker vetting, and other compliance checks. For example, a 5,000-ton tanker can carry the equivalent of 150 trucks, each transporting about 30 tons.

A vessel can be loaded at a rate of 250 tons per hour, completing in under 12–18 hours, whereas 150 trucks would take much longer, congesting roads across Lagos, Warri, Onne, and other port cities. Engaging Nigerians particularly young mariners, surveyors, and inspectors in these processes offers significant opportunities for certification, professional development, and sustainable employment.

Services also represent substantial potential. Many flags of convenience countries have maritime lawyers and service providers deeply engaged in such operations, earning considerable revenue. Nigeria should ensure that local maritime lawyers, marine professionals, and other stakeholders are similarly involved.

By upgrading these processes to international standards, Nigeria can fully capture the economic benefits of servicing vessels and cargo, while creating gainful jobs for its workforce. Strategically shifting to marine transport instead of relying heavily on road haulage will bring efficiency and wealth creation.

Using tankers to deliver refined products to tank farms across the country, instead of dispatching hundreds of trucks, will reduce congestion, road damage, and operational costs. For example, a 5,000-ton tanker delivering to tank farms can serve the same purpose as 150 trucks, moving 901,000 tons of product over time.

The focus should be on inclusive, gainful engagement of Nigerians in maritime operations, ensuring that it becomes a true catalyst for economic growth, professional development, and sustainable maritime industry advancement.

Looking at employment and opportunities within the maritime sector, how can Nigeria maximise the benefits from vessel operations, crewing, and related maritime activities?

If Nigeria owns and registers its own vessels, they will naturally be manned by Nigerian crews. Current laws already support this. Under the Shipping Development Decree of 1987 and the NIMASA Act, crew members must be 100 per cent Nigerian, while officers must be at least 75 per cent Nigerian.

Cabotage regulations now reinforce full Nigerian participation for domestic cargo transport. This framework ensures that our people are trained, employed, and able to build sustainable careers in the maritime sector. The benefits extend beyond employment.

Nigerian owned and operated vessels generate taxable income for the government and retain economic value within the country. Currently, foreign vessels transporting Nigerian cargo, such as Dangote products sold FOB, result in lost jobs and lost revenue.

By using Nigerian nominated ships for such cargo, we can ensure local participation, create jobs, and maximise the economic returns from our natural resources and maritime space. Despite having legal and policy frameworks, Nigeria has not fully leveraged these advantages.

Sections of the NIMASA Act provide for cargo reservation to Nigerians, yet much of the value has gone to foreign operators. It is 2026 we were there 50 years ago, and Nigeria must assert itself fully in the maritime domain.

Can you give us an insight into how Nigeria can maximize the maritime benefit derivable from the Dangote Refinery?

With the refinery, especially the Dangote Refinery, a lot of ships will be coming into the country. If you consider the number of ships attracted in the first year of it’s operation, over 600 international vessels came in. That alone significantly increases port operations.

By increasing port operations, there will be increased earnings for port operators and other stakeholders. Beyond direct revenue from port facilities, it will also create a lot of marine-related jobs. The more ships that come in, the more manpower is required, both for port operations and marine services.

So, the port operators, terminal operators, and Nigerians working in the sector all benefit. However, there is also a downside. The influx of foreign ships may negatively affect some indigenous vessels, mainly because of international standards. Some indigenous vessels may not meet the required standards for certain jobs.

That said, this challenge is also a booster for Nigerian maritime operators and ship owners. While it may seem negative, it pushes them to upgrade and acquire vessels that meet global standards. In that sense, it becomes an opportunity for growth. It doesn’t end with international shipping alone.

There will also be West African coastal shipments, which will further involve Nigerian ship owners and enable them to participate actively in regional trade. The more Nigerian ship owners are involved, the less reliance there is on foreign vessels, which improves the Cabotage regime.

Cabotage is meant to protect local shipping by limiting foreign participation in domestic waters. Another important aspect is transportation. Dangote products can be moved either by trucking or by sea. Sea transportation reduces pressure on roads and lowers government spending on road repairs caused by heavy-duty trucks.

Most transshipment along the West African coast is done by sea. This will require the use of barges, many of which are locally built in Nigeria. This creates more jobs for barge builders and operators.

All these are maritime activities, and they show that the refinery has a strong positive impact on Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Let’s now look at the immediate, medium-term, and long-term gains of having such a gigantic facility in Nigeria’s maritime domain. What are the low hanging fruits in the first three years, and what can Nigeria gain in the next 10 years and beyond?

Most of these benefits were captured earlier, but let me categorize them. First, the number of ships that came in during the initial phase of operation has already generated significant revenue for port facilities. This is an immediate benefit, and it will continue.

It has also created immediate employment, and these jobs will be sustained. At the moment, international vessels dominate, so Nigerian participation is still limited. However, in the medium term, distribution to West Africa will increase Nigerian involvement.

Overall, the refinery is creating jobs, boosting the economy, and increasing traffic to ports that previously had less activity. The impact goes beyond the refinery terminals alone, it will attract other forms of trade, boosting both exports and imports.

Nigeria is a crude oil exporter, yet Dangote Refinery also sources crude from outside the country. Do you see this as sustainable, or would it be better to supply the refinery with locally produced crude?

In my opinion, it would definitely be better to supply the refinery with crude from within Nigeria. However, due to existing arrangements, this is not fully possible at the moment.

That said, if all stakeholders return to the drawing board, Nigeria should aim to supply its own crude locally and export refined products. Exporting refined products earns more revenue than exporting crude oil.

Since we now have the capacity to refine, the earlier we source more crude locally, the better. Over time, the bottlenecks will be addressed, and Dangote Refinery will rely more on local crude.

Are you saying Nigeria benefits more from exporting refined petroleum products, such as PMS, AGO, and DPK than exporting crude oil?

Yes, I believe so. If you look at other countries like the United States, even though they produce crude and gas, they still import and export refined products. Generally, exporting refined products generates more revenue. Nigeria cannot completely stop exporting crude oil.

It depends on production volume. Ideally, Nigeria should produce enough crude to both refine locally and export excess crude. After meeting domestic needs, exporting both crude and refined products allows Nigeria to remain competitive in the global oil market.