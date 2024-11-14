Dangote Refinery: ‘Govt’s Support’ll Encourage More Investments’

Share

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have solicited the support of both Nigerians and the government for Dangote Refinery, to enable it to perform optimally.

The support they canvassed will also serve as an impetus for other investors to invest in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry in the country.

The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, who made the call after a tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Petrol Chemical Complex and Fertilizer Plant advocated that Nigerians and the government should do all they can to support the multi-billion-dollar company, which he described as a source of pride and a gift not only to Nigeria but also to the African continent and the whole world.

He described the Dangote Refinery as a game-changer in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, saying that it is not only creating jobs and driving economic growth but also contributing to our nation’s energy security and self-sufficiency.

According to him, the project is quite inspiring, and he admired the inspiration of the promoter of the project, Aliko Dangote.

He said: “To have been inspired to establish this facility is very magnificent, it is the first ever in Africa and the first ever of such refinery in the whole world. It has many first, first and first.”

The MAN President said the government should do all that is humanly possible to ensure that the facility works optimally. He said: “It is prudent and expedient that the necessary supports are given to the company for the economic benefits of Nigeria.

“If the facility can produce 650,000 barrels of crude per day and Nigeria is producing far above this volume per day, she should give the facility all crude it needed to produce.”

He said, apart from the fact that the facility can give Nigerians what they need locally, the excess would be exported, and when they are exported, the country benefits because it will earn foreign exchange for the government.

