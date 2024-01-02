Dangote Refinery gets 4th shipment of crude, 5th consignment coming

Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemical Plant has received the fourth crude shipment of one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd). A statement from Dangote Refinery yesterday also said that the company was expecting the fifth crude shipment anytime now. It said: “The fresh one million barrels of crude was the fourth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected by the world’s largest singletrain refinery.”

Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Mr. Akin Omole, had told newsmen at the Dangote Quay, IbejuLekki, Lagos, that the Refinery would receive about four million crude shipments before the end of 2023. According to him, the refinery will get the remaining two by this month. He also said the crude supply would put the refinery in good stead to commence operations. Sources said that once the six million barrels are fully delivered, it will facilitate the initial run of the refinery. It will also kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG before subsequently progressing to the production of fuel.

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery is designed for 100% Nigerian crude with the flexibility to process other crudes. It also can process most African crude grades as well as Middle Eastern Arab Light and even US Light tight oil as well as crude from other countries.