‘Dangote Refinery Fast-Tracking Nigeria’s Industrialisation’

The Senior Adviser on Special Projects and Stakeholders Relations to the President of Dangote Group, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, has disclosed that Nigeria’s long-awaited industrial take-off is being fast-tracked by Dangote Refinery.

Fatima noted that the massive facility is more than just a fuel producer but the central stimulus for industrialisation in Nigeria. Wali-Abdurrahman who was speaking at the opening of the 20th Abuja International Trade Fair yesterday said: “At Dangote Group, we have also shown through our refinery and cement that instead of exporting raw materials and importing finished goods, we must process more of what we produce here at home.

This will not only create jobs and grow industries, but it will also reduce our dependence on imports and strengthen our economy. “Our massive investment in the Dangote Refinery is not only a bold step towards Nigeria’s industrial ambition, but also a reflection of our commitment to sustainability.

“From its conception, the refinery was designed with cutting-edge technology and efficiency measures. “It stands as proof that large-scale industrialization and sustainability can go hand in hand, setting a benchmark for future projects in Africa.”