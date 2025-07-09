Dangote Refinery Eyes 100% Nigerian Crude Refining

Vice President, Dangote Industries, Devakumar Edwin, has said that the management of the 650,000 barrel-a-day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals at Free Zone, Lekki Lagos, expects the refinery to rely 100 per cent on local crude for its refining operations by the end of 2025.

According to Bloomberg’s report yesterday, he added that the plant was currently processing 550,000 barrels of crude a day. Edwin said: “We expect some of the long-term contracts will expire.

Personally, and as a company, we expect that before the end of the year we can transition 100% to local crude.” Data compiled by Bloomberg show that the plant is currently processing 550,000 barrels of crude a day, with 53 per cent of its crude supply sourced from domestic producers and 47 per cent from the US in June.

Edwin further said since the Dangote facility started operations, it has bought crude from Brazil, Angola, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, and that improved relations between the refinery, local oil traders and the government will result in a steady supply of Nigerian crude.

According to a list of cargo allocations, Dangote was scheduled to take five cargoes from Nigeria’s state oil company in July, the same amount that it’s due to take up in August. Each shipment holds almost a million barrels of crude.

Expectations were high that Nigeria’s chronic fuel shortages would be solved when the plant, which is Africa’s largest oil refinery, was commissioned in May 2023.

Currently the country has been enjoying a high level of availability of petroleum products although with exorbitant prices when compared to prior Dangote refinery’s operation’s commencement.